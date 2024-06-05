"It's a spy from his opponents camp" - Fans react as businessman pays $95,000 to watch Charles Oliveira train at Neymar auction

UFC star and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently took part in an auction hosted by Brazilian football Neymar Jr.

Media outlet MMA Fighting revealed that at the auction, a fan successfully made a bid of $95,000 involving 'do Bronx'. According to the deal, the fan will get a chance to witness Oliveira during his training camp and will also get to watch the Brazilian cut weight ahead of his next UFC outing.

The news caught the attention of several MMA fans who shared their reactions on social media.

One person joked that the person in question might be a spy from another fighter's training camp.

"It's a spy from his opponent's camp."

One individual compared the bidder's actions to that of a stalker.

"Imagine cutting weight and you got someone that paid 95k talking you like Spongebob."

There was one person who confidently claimed that the bidding sum would be used towards helping the Brazilian citizens.

"I'm pretty sure all the money will be donated to help rebuild the houses at South of Brazil. But hey, this is Instagram, people will read headlines and go brrrr about it."

One user joked how the fan had made the bid in order to observe Oliveira in training camp and then make a bet on the former champion's fight on the basis of their observations.

"Dude's gonna watch Oliveira's training camp, then make a huge bet depending how it went, LOL."

How did Charles Oliveira do in his last fight?

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira was last seen in action at the historic UFC 300 event which took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'do Bronx' locked horns against rising contender Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight clash on the main card of the event.

The fight was a competitive affair where both athletes tried to outclass each other with their grappling skills. In the end, the fight went the 15-minute distance and Tsarukyan was declared the winner via split decision.

The three judges scored the contest 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of Tsarukyan.

