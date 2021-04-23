"It's a style matchup change" - Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal don't want to fight him even on a day's notice

Colby Covington is seemingly next in line to receive a shot at the UFC welterweight title. The former interim division champion revealed that he was informed about the same by UFC president Dana White a couple of weeks ago.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington also admitted that if needed, he is willing to step in to fight either Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, as he is currently five pounds overweight. Covington said:

"Yeah, you know, I found out about it a couple of weeks ago because I showed my willingness. I was ready to weigh in and I'm still on weight. If you look at my weight right now, I'm five pounds overweight, and if anything happens in the next like 12 hours, I'm ready to fight Schmo."

Colby Covington was apparently also asked by the UFC to weigh in but claimed that both Usman and Masvidal wanted nothing to do with The King of Chaos. Covington claimed that the two UFC 261 headliners aren't willing to fight him even if it's on 24 hours' notice, as Chaos would be a stylistic change.

"They did ask me to weigh-in but Marty Fakenewsman and Jorge Masvidal are terrified of me, so they want nothing to do with me. They said, 'No, we won't fight him, even if it's on 24 hours' notice we don't wanna fight him. It's a style matchup change'."

Colby Covington is expected to face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has made it clear that he wants to fight the winner of the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch. Kamaru Usman will be putting his title on the line once again this weekend against Gamebred in a pay-per-view that will also feature the return of a live audience in the UFC arenas.

Covington and Usman have already crossed paths once in the past, with the latter walking out victorious after breaking The King of Chaos' jaw in a five-round classic. However, a clash between Covington and his former best friend Masvidal is also expected to be another huge showdown for the UFC.