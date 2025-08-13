"It's a super-smart move" - Joe Rogan gives unfiltered take on "crazy" $7.7 billion UFC and Paramount Plus deal

Joe Rogan recently offered his honest thoughts on the UFC's partnership with Paramount. Rogan was thrilled with the news, calling it an incredible move by both parties.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Monday that Paramount will become the new home of the MMA organization, broadcasting 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights annually starting Jan. 1, 2026. The deal which is reportedly worth $1.1 billion per year, will run through the end of 2032.

In his recent podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke to mental performance coach Brandon Epstein and gave his take on UFC's broadcasting deal with the streaming company. The UFC commentator was pleased to hear the news, as he said:

''Today, they just announced the UFC just signed some crazy deal with Paramount Plus. There's going to be no more pay-per-views. All the events are going to be available for everybody for free. Every pay-per-view, every fight card that they have from the Apex, which are my favorite. Everything is going to be available for free. It's an amazing deal...it's a super-smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:30):

The UFC’s current broadcasting deal with ESPN will expire at the end of this year, along with its pay-per-view model. From next year, MMA fans across the globe will be able to watch the promotion's events by simply subscribing to Paramount+ at no additional cost. The ad-free annual plan is priced at $119.99, while the monthly package costs $12.99.

While Rogan is excited about the UFC's decision to collaborate with Paramount, other combat sports personalities like former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre, Jake Paul, and Brendan Schaub aren't happy with the news.

Joe Rogan thinks the UFC's new deal with Paramount has made events affordable for MMA fans

The upcoming pay-per-view cards, which will continue to be broadcast by ESPN until the end of this year, are priced at $79.99 each. However, with the UFC recently signing a deal with Paramount, its events will become cheaper for MMA fans starting next year.

In the aforementioned conversation with Brandon Epstein, Joe Rogan shared his opinion:

''I don't think Paramount costs, but how much does it cost a month? It's like eight or 10 bucks, I think. So if it's 10, let's say it's 10 bucks. That's crazy. That's $120 a year. You could watch every UFC pay-per-view. Two UFC pay-per-views like 140 bucks, right? So you get all of them. Everything's free. That's incredible. This sport is going to go fu*king hypernova.'' [1:04]

