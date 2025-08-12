  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Brendan Schaub claims UFC's $7.7B deal with Paramount is "all bad for the fighters in every facet" 

Brendan Schaub claims UFC's $7.7B deal with Paramount is "all bad for the fighters in every facet" 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 12, 2025 02:46 GMT
Brendan Schaub talks about UFC
Brendan Schaub talks about UFC's new broadcast deal. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Brendan Schaub has delivered a blunt assessment of the UFC’s new $7.7 billion media rights deal with Paramount. He warned that the arrangement would do little to improve fighter compensation.

Ad

Schaub believes the deal guarantees huge profits for the promotion while leaving athletes in the same financial position. He said the UFC is likely to announce a modest pay bump in the range of five to ten percent, which will satisfy public perception without changing the reality for those competing.

He argued that with a fixed annual payout from the new agreement, the UFC no longer needs to invest in building stars. Schaub claims the days of carefully developing pay-per-view headliners are over because the promotion will receive $1.1 billion annually regardless of who is fighting.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking about the new deal on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I just want you to know how f*cked up the fight business is. They've doubled their profit, and the fighters are staying exactly the same. Does that make sense to anybody out there? This is the fight business. This is what it is... They will f*ck over the fighters at every opportunity...There's no way to challenge the UFC. Those days are gone... The day and age of building stars, all that's gone...They get $1.1 billion regardless."
Ad

He added:

"There's no incentives. All that's out the window... None of this is good. It's good for Dana. It's good for TKO. It's good for the shareholders. This is all bad for the fighters in every facet... More exposure doesn’t mean more money...The fighters have no control now."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below (24:00):

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

UFC CEO Dana White leaves the door open for occasional PPV cards

While the UFC’s Paramount deal was announced as the end of the pay-per-view era in the United States, Dana White insists the format may still have a role. In an interview with the New York Post, White said a one-off PPV card could be staged during the agreement’s seven-year term.

Ad

The UFC president stressed that “anything is possible” and that pay-per-view is not dead. Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, White said:

“Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-Per-View is not dead.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications