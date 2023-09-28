“It’s taking my career to the next step” – Jessa Khan comfortable under the spotlight ahead of ONE debut

You can be a world champion in any discipline, the best in the world in your sport. But competing under the bright lights on the global stage of ONE Championship is a totally different monster that is difficult to tame.

For 21-year-old Cambodian-American star Jessa Khan, it’s been a little nerve-wracking having had to deal with the spotlight for the very first time in her career, with the amount of media obligations she’s had to fulfill in her ONE Championship debut.

Speaking to ONE in a recent interview, Khan talked about her experience, heading into her first fight in the Circle.

She said:

“Even now, I'm not used to doing all these interviews, all these zoom calls, and like, all this extra stuff for fights. I feel like it's taking my career to the next step. It's kind of like a lot to do with training, getting my mind prepared for the fight. But I'm excited.”

Needless to say, Khan is a consummate professional, and she will be more than a hundred percent ready for her next match.

Khan added:

“I know that once it's time for the actual fight, I need to just tune everything out, and do what I have to do. I've been enjoying the process.”

Khan is set to face former adversary, ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.