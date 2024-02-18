"It’s time for me to get thick" - Diana Belbita's hilarious reaction to Mackenzie Dern's UFC 298 fight leaves fans in splits

Fans have been sent into a frenzy after seeing Diana Belbita's hilarious reaction to Mackenzie Dern's UFC 298 fight.

Dern locked horns against Amanda Lemos last night in the prelims of UFC 298. Lemos started the fight on an impressive note as she landed several heavy leg kicks on her opponent in the first round and was comfortable managing the distance.

In the second round, Lemos scored a knockdown against Dern and gained top control on the ground. The fight ultimately went the distance and the 36-year-old emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Belbita had a hilarious reaction. The UFC strawweight took to X and seemingly stated that she would look to get as "thick" as Dern:

"The conclusion after this fight: It’s time for me to get thick."

In another post that followed, Belbita posted a picture of Dern on top of Lemos and wrote:

"Just helping you guys to forget that [Ian] Garry won…"

Belbita's reaction to Dern vs. Lemos drew a lot of attention as fans flooded the comments section of her posts with hilarious reactions.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"It's the most peachiest of butts since @TracyCortezmma entered the octagon"

"Look at that heart for Valentine's Day"

"On that episode of real or cake, it was 100% cake."

Fan reactions to Diana Belbita's comments on Mackenzie Dern