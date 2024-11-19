“It’s time for a real opponent” - Dutch legend Nieky Holzken calls out Jake Paul after display against Mike Tyson

Nieky Holzken is throwing his name into the hat as a potential opponent for Jake Paul.

The Dutch kickboxing legend called out Paul following the YouTuber-turned-boxer's latest fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Holzken said he's glad Tyson wasn't hurt in the fight but told Paul he should be fighting someone who's still an active fighter.

Nieky Holzken wrote:

"I'm glad Tyson didn't get knocked out or take any damage. It's time for a real opponent now @jakepaul."

Paul and Tyson featured in a much-hyped heavyweight boxing match that turned out to be a dud, with the 27-year-old Internet personality taking the unanimous decision win.

The 58-year-old Tyson, meanwhile, was visibly worn down by age and didn't show the same aggression and power he once had when he wreaked the heavyweight division in the 1980s and 1990s.

Many fans have been calling Paul out to fight somebody still competing, and Holzken rightfully fits that bill.

Holzken is one of the greatest kickboxers of all time and also carved an impressive 14-1 record. 'The Natural' is a Glory welterweight world champion and once challenged for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title.

Despite being 40 years old, Holzken is still an active fighter and recently came off a first-round knockout win over Japanese-Korean legend Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama in a mixed-rules bout at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Nieky Holzken open to more all-legends fights in ONE Championship

Nieky Holzken is always up for a fight.

After he knocked out 'Sexyama' in their mixed-rules fight in Tokyo, Holzken said he's open to more such fights against some of combat sports' best-ever fighters.

Holzken said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I like this organization, I like these mix-up fights, and what they are doing with MMA, boxing, and kickboxing. I did something today what nobody ever did, first-round boxing second-round Muay Thai, third-round MMA. If you like boxing, you see boxing, if you like kickboxing you have it, if you like MMA you see MMA. So you have everything in ONE. I think maybe I’m going to do this a little bit more with some other legends.”

