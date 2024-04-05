“When the torch got passed on” - Fans react to Regian Eersel’s epic world title win over Nieky Holzken in 2019

It's been five long years since Regian Eersel won his first ONE world title against four-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken. It's been even longer than that since he's lost a fight.

On Friday night, Apri 5, the two-sport world champion puts his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship up for grabs as he meets undefeated French prospect Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21.

But first, ONE Championship is taking a stroll down memory lane and looking back at how Regian Eersel rose from contender to world titleholder.

ONE Championship fans praised Eersel's performance against Holzken and his dominance over two divisions since then, writing:

"When the torch got passed on."

"Unstoppable."

"He hit the right distance."

"Eersel is a cold killer in the ring. I don't see anyone in his weight class stopping him anytime soon in either kickboxing or Muay Thai!!"

Also commenting on the post was Nieky Holzken, Eersel's opponent in the above clip, who wrote:

"Man I'm so strong. Still standing."

When 'The Immortal' steps inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for another massive main event, he'll do so while staring down the barrel of a 2,500-day unbeaten streak dating back to 2016.

On top of that, Eersel currently sits atop two divisions, holding both the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. He'll look to keep both his belts and his streak intact against a young and hungry opponent with his own 'O' on the line.

Alexis Nicolas ready to capitalize on his chance to dethrone Regian Eersel

Standing in Regian Eersel's way of a 23-straight win will be 23-0 fighter Alexis Nicolas. After wowing fans across Europe and claiming an ISKA world title, 'Barboza' made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 47 in January, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory over Magomed Magomedov.

With only one fight under the ONE banner, fans were understandably surprised by the news of Nicolas' world title opportunity. But for 'Barboza,' this is the culmination of a lifetime's worth of work.

"Everybody is saying it's too soon to be in the ring with a guy like Eersel," he told the promotion. "But I've been working all my life for fights like this."

Will Alexis Nicolas make the most of his opportunity and claim his first 26 pounds of gold?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

