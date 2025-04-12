“It’s all together” - Roman Kryklia says his team’s dedication to perfection pushed him in his KO of Lyndon Knowles 

Roman Kryklia bulldozed his way to another majestic finish in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 30, but the Ukrainian talent refuses to take all the credit for his thrilling highlight-reel triumph.

Ad

The Champ Belts representative is a firm believer of the saying "There is no 'I' in team", and he was quick to tribute his longtime coach, Adrei Gridin, and his stablemates, which includes former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, for tuning him up for his first test as the heavyweight Muay Thai kingpin.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"I think it's all together [a team effort that helped me to get this win]. This is my team's work, my hard work, work by myself in training sessions, and like every situation, like martial arts, you can be ready 100 percent, but you can lose. Some centers between your mentality and your physical form, only this will give you success."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Roman Kryklia's full interview here:

Ad

Roman Kryklia doesn't want to wait too long for next assignment: "Ready to be here in one month"

The ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion is ready to strut his stuff on martial arts' grandest stage in the shortest time possible.

Roman Kryklia walked away with another US$50,000 performance bonus courtesy of the highlight-reel triumph. During the post-fight in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, he added:

Ad

"I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

The entire ONE Fight Night 30 replay is available to fight fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.