"It's a tough fight for Robert" - Luke Rockhold weighs in on a potential rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has shared his thoughts on who will emerge victorious in a second fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold weighed in on the potential rematch, which could take place before the end of 2021.

"It's hard to go against Israel [Adesanya] right now. Whittaker could land a shot, for sure, but Israel's so flimsy and he bends and flexes and he takes the shot and he comes back from awkward angles. It's a tough fight for Robert [Whittaker], unless he like really elevates and starts to look for takedowns and changes his angles. But when he leaps in like that, Israel is so good at just defying the odds of striking and getting back and out of position and then still being in position, while he's out of position and landing shots," Luke Rockhold said.

Rockhold further praised Israel Adesanya for his achievements in the octagon so far.

"Israel's doing his thing. I like the guy, tough dude."

Luke Rockhold won the 185-pound UFC title back in December 2015 when he defeated Chris Weidman via TKO at UFC 194.

He lost the belt in his very next fight. At UFC 199, Michael Bisping knocked him out in the opening round to be crowned the new middleweight king.

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in their first encounter at UFC 243

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker first faced off at UFC 243 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The event broke the record for the largest live attendance for a UFC event as more than 57,000 people were present in the arena.

'The Last Stylebender' got the better of Whittaker and knocked him out in the second round of the fight. Since then, Adesanya has gone on to successfully defend his belt three times against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Since their first fight, 'The Reaper' has also collected three impressive wins in the middleweight division against Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

