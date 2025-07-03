"It's a tricky one" - Alexander Volkanovski opens up about how many fights he has left before retirement

Alexander Volkanovski recently shared his opinion on the timeline of his retirement from mixed martial arts. Volkanovski said that he currently feels good about competing, but he did not specify a certain date for calling off his career.

Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the greatest to compete in the promotion's featherweight division.

Earlier this year, he made his octagon comeback to face surging contender Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 for the vacant 145-pound belt. The Australian's tenacity paid off as he delivered a strong performance and prevailed via unanimous decision. He solidified his legacy by becoming a two-time featherweight champion.

In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Volkanovski offered thoughts on his potential retirement. Instead of giving a definitive response, the 36-year-old stated that he still enjoys competing.

''It's a tricky one. You know what I mean, it's something that you are going to always think about, like I'm not going to lie to you and be like, 'oh I got heaps more left in me'. That's not the case, but I know it's not too far away where it probably, we probably will be hanging the gloves up, but I still got some fight left in me. We'll see each fight as it goes. I mean, I felt great in last camp. I really took it serious, and I wouldn't do it as long. It was a long a*s camp, but I would like to you know bring the weight down early.''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:49:40):

The last two years haven't been kind to Volkanovski (27-4), as he failed twice to dethrone the then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. 'The Great' then lost his title to Ilia Topuria via a devastating knockout defeat at UFC 298. However, he got back in the win column by defeating Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski engages in a friendly face-off with an emerging contender

Alexander Volkanovski was present with his City Kickboxing team in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 317. The reigning champion met Jean Silva and his Fighting Nerds gym teammates backstage prior to the pay-per-view event, and they all posed in a lighthearted face-off in front of the camera.

While there has been no official announcement regarding Volkanovski's next opponent, Silva can make a strong case for himself with a dominating victory over Diego Lopes at UFC Noche this September.

