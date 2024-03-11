“It’s truly amazing to see” - Former champ Janet Todd gives props to undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja

Janet Todd knows she’s leaving the realm of martial arts in the hands of a fully capable new generation.

The former champ-champ announced her retirement from combat sports after losing to Thai phenom Phetjeeja in the main event of a historic ONE Fight Night 20 card this past weekend in Bangkok.

After an electrifying unification bout for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, Todd marveled at how Phetjeeja can operate at the highest level despite her young age.

Janet Todd told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson during her in-ring interview:

“I can’t believe that she’s this young, being on the world stage like this and performing like that, it’s truly amazing to see and be a part of that now.”

Todd and Phetjeeja put on an absolute barnburner befitting of the mystique that Lumpinee Boxing Stadium held.

From opening to the closing bell, the two fighters exchanged brutal shots that had the Bangkok crowd singing in choruses. The 22-year-old Phetjeeja, though, landed the crucial knockdown when she clocked Todd with a well-timed straight right in the final minute of the fifth round.

Although Todd tried to counter in the waning moments, Phetjeeja’s clutch knockdown proved decisive in her unanimous decision win.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Janet Todd stacks praise on young Phetjeeja after kickboxing classic

There’s no denying that the world title unification match between Janet Todd and Phetjeeja was an absolute kickboxing classic.

The two put on an absolute clinic that saw Phetjeeja claim her first piece of undisputed ONE Championship gold.

While Phetjeeja starts her reign as the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Todd leaves the sport satisfied that she had a proper barnburner for the last fight of her illustrious career.

Todd, who once simultaneously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world titles, said in her in-ring interview:

“Phetjeeja is a very talented and skilled fighter and, God, I feel so grateful for this to be my last fight, to be challenged like this.”