“It’s an unfinished business” - Joshua Pacio says Jarred Brooks should be the first to take a shot at his strawweight MMA throne

Joshua Pacio knows just one man who deserves a shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The Filipino star believes former world champion Jarred Brooks should be the first person to challenge his new reign atop the strawweight MMA division.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Pacio said a trilogy fight between him and Brooks should happen following the controversial end to their ONE 166 encounter in Qatar.

Joshua Pacio said:

“Definitely with Jarred Brooks, it’s an unfinished business. You cannot judge a fight in 56 seconds. Definitely, a trilogy with Jarred Brooks. Anywhere, I’m ready.”

Pacio, now in his third reign with the strawweight MMA belt, captured the gold after Brooks was called for disqualification in their world title match earlier this month.

Brooks went for a routine takedown attempt but accidentally spiked Pacio’s head to the canvas, resulting in a shocking disqualification ruling from referee Herb Dean.

The Global Mixed Martial Arts Rule Set, the code ONE Championship uses, strictly prohibits spikes to the head.

It’s still unclear when Pacio will get the medical clearance to get back to the Circle, but he’s adamant that Brooks should be the one he faces first in his next world title defense.

Watch Pacio's entire interview below:

Joshua Pacio reveals his body was unresponsive following head spike

By all accounts, Joshua Pacio suffered one of the most harrowing finishes anyone could suffer in MMA.

In the same interview, Pacio revealed that his body was unresponsive at the end of the fight, and he struggled to maintain consciousness after his entire weight came crashing down his neck.

Pacio said:

“I think I was semi-unconscious there because my feeling was I was standing up to fight, but I saw my body was not responding. I think the one punch became like CPR, that was where I gave in, the second punch I managed to cover myself up.”

ONE 166 is ONE Championships' first live event in Qatar and is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.