Michael Chandler has weighed in on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev being dismissive of him.

Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title by defeating Charles Oliveira via second-round submission in October. Heading into the Oliveira matchup, Makhachev took a few jibes at Chandler and other top-tier UFC lightweights.

Islam Makhachev alluded to Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje's losses against former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Speaking to longtime teammate Daniel Cormier, Makhachev suggested that Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje were making "Jiu-Jitsu look bad" and that their BJJ black belts must be taken away.

In a video posted to Daniel Cormier's official YouTube channel, 'DC' referenced Islam Makhachev's aforementioned jibes at Michael Chandler. When asked for his thoughts on Makhachev being dismissive of him, 'Iron' responded by indicating that the language barrier likely causes the Russian fighter to speak in a very matter-of-fact manner.

Both Chandler and Cormier agreed that Russian fighters such as Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov aren't as proficient in English, which is why their statements may come off as rather blunt and dismissive. Furthermore, Chandler stated:

"And I also think Islam is just extremely confident. He really is. I mean, you can't train with Khabib [Nurmagomedov] your entire life, come up under his wing, and watch what he did in this sport, and not say -- 'Hey, he [Nurmagomedov] said I'm the next champion, he said I can do this, his [Nurmagomedov's] father [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov] said I'm the next champion, [and] I can do this; and not also believe it.'"

Chandler added:

"So, I think it's a combination of both. I think it's unwavering self-belief, and I think it's also a little bit of a language barrier."

Watch Chandler discuss the topic at 12:51 in the video below:

Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler's claim to a lightweight title shot is "ridiculous"

Prior to his UFC lightweight title-winning performance last month, Islam Makhachev tweeted out a challenge to Michael Chandler. The upcoming UFC 281 event on November 12th will witness Chandler fight Dustin Poirier in a potential No. 1 contender's matchup. Makhachev addressed the same and emphasized that Chandler's claim to a title shot is ridiculous.

Islam Makhachev harked back to Michael Chandler's TKO loss against Charles Oliveira in their lightweight title matchup. Furthermore, he downplayed Chandler's recent KO win over Tony Ferguson. Moreover, he dared Chandler to earn a title shot by beating young up-and-coming fighters such as Arman Tsarukyan and Drew Dober. Makhachev tweeted:

"Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five. Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are"

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five.

Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five. Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are

Poll : 0 votes