"It's a war zone"- Israeli UFC star Natan Levy narrates chilling account of surviving Hamas attacks in Israel

Israeli UFC star Natan Levy recently shared his harrowing tale of surviving the latest Hamas attacks in his homeland. The 32-year-old lightweight contender seemingly traveled to Israel just a few days before the dreadful weekend with the intention of spending some quality time with his family at his cousin's wedding.

For context, the Israel-Palestine conflict is one of humanity's longest-running conflicts and has gone on for over 75 years. This past weekend, Israel suffered a horrific attack by Hamas, which led to an escalation of violence between both sides. The ongoing hostilities between the two sides have captured the global community's attention, with many condemning the brutal violence on social media.

As only the third Israeli fighter ever to compete in the UFC, Natan Levy is an outspoken patriot and is also known to speak out about issues affecting the people within his Jewish religious faith.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sport, 'Lethal' revealed the horrors unleashed on his motherland last weekend. Revealing that he fled to a bunker with his family as soon as they heard sirens, he stated:

"What's happening -- it's not far from here. It's a war zone, and it's just by the hand of God I'm not there inside the war zone."

Catch Levy's comments below:

Natan Levy hands Holocaust denier a savage beatdown

In August, Natan Levy caught wind of an online troll who supported the notorious Nick Fuentes, a racist provocateur who regularly spews anti-semitic rhetoric, and challenged him to a cage fight.

As mentioned, Levy has all his cards on the table when it comes to his Jewish faith. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't pleased to see some internet trolls making fun of his religion. After some back and forth on social media, the internet troll named Ben accepted Levy's invitation to visit the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas for a sparring session.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Natan Levy showed how Ben was dealt with after a face-to-face confrontation. Right before stepping into the ring with the online troll, Levy said:

"He’s just a kid, probably a dumb kid. I’m not gonna hurt him too badly, but a lesson has to be taught here about trolling. Education is painful sometimes.”

Soon after, Natan Levy pounded Ben with hard body kicks and strikes before tossing him to the mat to lock on an arm triangle choke and armbar. After two rounds, the battered internet troll had enough and apologized for his behavior.

Watch Levy's sparring session with the troll below: