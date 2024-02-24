"It’s weird” - Yair Rodriguez opens up on mixed feelings about Brian Ortega rematch at UFC Mexico this weekend 

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega are set to run back their first clash at UFC on ABC 3 in 2022, as the pair will face off in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City this weekend (Feb. 24).

Their first fight was a much anticipated affair but did not deliver as fans would have hoped, with Ortega dislocating his shoulder trying to escape an armbar secured by his opponent.

The bout was stopped in the first round and the former interim featherweight champion was credited with a TKO win. But it seems that UFC brass were eager to revisit the matchup and scheduled their clash for the card in Mexico City.

'El Pantera' discussed his lack of interest in facing Ortega for a second time during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, pointing to their shared Mexican heritage and friendships between their families as the main reason. He said this:

"There are a lot of differences in what people think happened in [the first fight]. I didn't want to fight him again, it's awkward, it's weird every time we fought because of his family, my family, we're both Mexicans. But it's okay, the fight that the UFC offered me was Brian Ortega, and I was like, 'Okay, let's do it again.'"

Watch Yair Rodriguez's interview below from 0:45:

Yair Rodriguez says it's 'on sight' with Ilia Topuria after verbal exchanges online

Ilia Topuria dethroned long-reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski via KO at UFC 298 last weekend.

Prior to the clash, 'El Matador' stated that when he won the title he would not grant any of the divison's top contenders, including Rodriguez, a shot at UFC gold. These comments angered 'El Pantera' and the pair have traded barbs during respective interviews.

Ahead of UFC Mexico City this weekend, the former interim featherweight champion appeared in front of the media, where he had some strong words for the new 145 pound king.

'El Pantera' said:

"I would love to f**k him up. No, I don't want to fight him. I want to f**k him up, there's a f***ing big difference in that, just to make that clear. And anywhere I f***ing see him I will f**k him up... F**k this b***h, I don't f***ing like him."

Watch Yair Rodriguez's interview below:

Expand Tweet