“It’s all about who’s in your corner” – Danielle Kelly stresses the importance of having a good set of coaches

Throughout all the ups and downs that she has faced in her career, Danielle Kelly has maintained her focus on the task at hand. Part of sticking on the right path and persevering through her setbacks has come from staying loyal to those who have helped her throughout her career.

This relationship that she built with her team allowed her to walk into ONE Fight Night 14 confident that she was as well prepared as she could possibly be.

Many people were doubting her in the biggest contest of her career to date, entering the Singapore Indoor Stadium with the aim of leaving with gold wrapped around her waist.

Over the course of her career, Kelly had a chip on her shoulder for not getting the credit she deserved all due to the fact that she was yet to win a world championship.

No one better represented that adversity than her opponent on September 29, Jessa Khan, who held a win over Kelly in their first meeting two years prior and had achieved an IBJJF world championship gold this year.

On fight night, the Silver Fox BJJ student reaped the rewards of her dedication, producing a composed performance that can only come from years of focus to win the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

In an appearance on the Chewjitsu Podcast, Danielle Kelly spoke about remaining close to her team and how that has made her into the competitor you now see in ONE Championship:

“I ended up doing what made me happy – sticking around the right people who are helping me and here I am. I think it's all about who's in your corner. So hopefully that helps. It’s something that still helps me today, you know.”

