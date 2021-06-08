"It's a win!"- Brendan Schaub congratulates Logan Paul after Mayweather fight

The massive PPV between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather parted the internet in two halves in its wake. While many believe 'Money' emerged victorious, a legion of fans sided with Paul.

And it seems like former mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub falls in the latter. Jumping on the Paul bandwagon, the stand-up comedian and podcast host paid Logan Paul a visit in the changing room.

Schaub, a former UFC heavyweight, praised Paul's performance in the squared circle, hyping the YouTuber and his team up for their efforts.

"It's a win! What's wrong with you guys?! It's nuts! You're a f*****g alien. Here's what's crazy, the first two he's (Mayweather is) feeling out. That 4th, 5th, and 6th, that's the best he has, trying to take you out. I got f*****g chills, man!" Schaub exclaimed.

8 rounds with the greatest boxer of all time? Def a win for @loganPaul check out the three part #Mayweathervpaul series on the all new Thiccc boy YouTube https://t.co/FRUyIGoahz pic.twitter.com/wRTUv354lj — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul content with the result

While it may not have been a win, Logan Paul is one of the select few who can proudly claim to have gone the distance with one of the greatest pugilists in history.

It comes as no surprise that Paul was looking to build a system off of Mayweather's game plan.

"I knew if it went the distance I won, technically. I think I got him with a good shot in that first round which kind of threw him off a little bit and, yeah, surviving against Floyd Mayweather is great," said Logan Paul.

Was Logan Paul hurt?

As the Showtime PPV came to an end, many fans took to social media in a bid to share a video that saw Floyd Mayweather catching Logan Paul flush with a right.

What transpired next perplexed fans, for it seemed like the former five-division champion had knocked the lights out of Paul and held him up as the latter slumped over the undefeated boxer.

However, when asked whether Mayweather had hurt him during the fight, Logan Paul maintained that he had emerged from the fight relatively unscathed.

Nonetheless, he admitted that Money had worked his body more than he was used to, but it wasn't enough to take him out.

With fans standing divided over the result of the match, who do you reckon took the win?

