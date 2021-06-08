"Shut the f*** up" - Logan Paul swats away accusations that Floyd Mayweather accidentally KO'd him during fight

Logan Paul has swatted away accusations that Floyd Mayweather accidentally KO’d him during their fight.

The highly anticipated exhibition boxing match between YouTube megastar Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. went the eight-round distance.

Combat sports icon Floyd Mayweather could not score a knockout or even a knockdown despite catching Logan Paul clean several times in the fight. Paul was subsequently praised by many in the combat sports world for his durability and endurance.

However, certain sections of the combat sports community have claimed that Mayweather accidentally knocked out Logan Paul during an exchange but then held Paul up and helped him continue fighting. They believe that Mayweather didn’t want the fight to end early and wanted it to last for the entirety of its eight-round duration for the fans to get their money’s worth.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Logan Paul has addressed this online speculation and shut down his critics. 'The Maverick' asserted that he wasn’t knocked out and that Mayweather didn’t help him stay on his feet. In his Instagram Stories, Logan Paul explained:

“Morning after the fight, not too shabby for fighting the best,” Logan Paul said, suggesting that he didn’t sustain much damage to his face despite facing the legendary Floyd Mayweather.

Paul continued, “Yo, I’m seeing this narrative going around that there’s one part in the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of like, leaned on him a little bit. And it kind of looks like I kind of went limp. And people are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out, and caught me, and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the f**k up. Like, just shut the f**k up.”

“Like, stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There’s a couple photos. I got f**ked up a couple of shots. I didn’t know my face could like, make that shape. But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously got knocked out. He didn’t hold me up. He tried to take me out, and he couldn’t. It was great.” (*Video courtesy: Fight Hype via Logan Paul's Instagram Stories; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts believe that Logan Paul was conscious and was simply battling for control in the clinch. Some viewers mistook this as a sign that Mayweather had KO’d Paul.

Floyd Mayweather revealed that Logan Paul was better than he’d expected him to be

Floyd Mayweather (left); Logan Paul (right)

The aftermath of the fight witnessed both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul praise one another. While Paul suggested it was an honor to share the ring with Mayweather, the boxing legend noted that the young fighter surprised him with his performance. ‘Money’ said:

“I had fun. You’ve got to realize I’m not 21 anymore. But it’s good to move around with these young guys and test my skills; just to have some fun. (Logan Paul is) a great young fighter. (He’s) strong, tough – He’s better than I thought he was.”

Floyd Mayweather later indicated that he isn’t sure about whether or not he’ll return to the ring for another exhibition boxing match. Mayweather also reiterated that he most definitely knows that he won’t return to professional boxing ever again.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul explained that he doesn’t know who his next opponent will be. However, there is an interesting set of names he could consider.

