5 logical opponents for Logan Paul after his fight with Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul recently emerged from his exhibition scrap against one of the greatest pugilists of all time with his head perched on his shoulders, relatively unscathed.

While fans had predicted an easy KO for Floyd Mayweather, the YouTuber-turned-boxer recorded a decent outing and managed to weather the storm that is the former five-division world champion.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Although fans had hoped that a loss at the hands of a fighter past his prime would bring an end to Logan Paul's stint in the squared circle, they were left surprised. Paul managed to breathe new life into his combat sports career, in addition to shutting his detractors down, at least until he finds himself butting heads with another professional boxer.

Here's who we reckon Logan Paul could go up against in his next fight:

5) Logan Paul vs. The Game

The Paul brothers have been particularly active in 2021 with a series of fights and dealing with potential callouts from competitors.

Another non-boxing star was added to the list of individuals who want a piece of the Paul brothers: American rapper The Game.

you gonna need your entire family https://t.co/dtvJyEgcMi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 17, 2021

The Los Angeles-based rapper, however, was not interested in setting up a full-blown event. He was seemingly content with an old-fashioned brawl with the Paul brothers.

This begs the question of whether this fight was purely business or perhaps a bit personal.

However, as it goes with most social media feuds, it is doubtful that this fight will see the light of day. Nonetheless, if it were to materialize, expecting a KO would not be too much of a stretch.

4) Logan Paul vs. Rob Gronkowski

Ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul went toe-to-toe with Rob Gronkowski's brothers- Glenn, Chris, Dan, and Gordie. Paul made short work of all the Gronkowski brothers, forcing Gronk to step in moments after the starting bell sounded.

One can imagine that it wasn't too easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE to watch his kin get dismantled by Paul.

Although Gronk lauded Paul for his efforts and athletic prowess inside the squared circle, one can't be faulted for hoping for a fight between Paul and the TE so that the latter can settle the score.

Considering how Rob Gronkowski was the WWE 24/7 champion for a considerable amount of time, we know that he's no stranger to the world of combat and entertainment. Perhaps he could put his skills to better use in a bid to reclaim his family's honor.

3) Logan Paul vs. KSI III

To say that Logan Paul and KSI birthed the trend of YouTubers and celebrities finding their way into the squared circle would not be too far from the truth.

They initially forayed into the amateur combat sports circuit back in 2018, when they took each other on in a six-rounder. The scrap ended in a majority draw, with two judges scoring it 57-57 and the final judge scoring the fight 58-57 in favor of KSI.

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2

Subsequently, the two content creators took to the ring yet again at the famed Staples Center, this time in a professional bout. KSI emerged victorious by way of a split decision.

With the history that the two fighters share, it is only natural for them to seek closure. The final edition of this trilogy saga could very well compel Logan Paul to find his way back to the squared circle to bring that chapter of his career to an end.

2) Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor

Having overcome the challenge that is Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is on top of the world right now.

Considering how crossover bouts have become the norm, a fight between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor could certainly attract massive attention from fans worldwide.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Furthermore, keeping the Irishman's loss at the hands of Mayweather from back in 2017 in mind, one could make a case for Paul's edge over 'Notorious' in a boxing bout. Especially considering the size and reach advantage and how well Paul used them in his favor against Mayweather.

In fact, the Irishman's name has never strayed far from Paul's lips, and a fight between the two could certainly materialize.

1) Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul

The Paul brothers have sent shockwaves down the combat sports community, spearheading the charge for crossover fights and paving the way for future collaborations between YouTubers, celebrities, and mainstream boxers.

Considering how the Paul brothers are seemingly at the top of the mountain, there are not many options in terms of big game competitors. A fight between Logan Paul and Jake paul would certainly be the biggest show to make as far as celebrity fights are concerned.

Jake Paul v AnEsonGib

However, the brothers may have a long way to go before they find themselves butting heads with each other.

On the back of an impressive performance, Logan Paul is certainly riding high. As of now, the world is his oyster, and he has the chance to pave the way to mainstream acclaim. However, he must choose his next opponent wisely.

Who do you think Logan Paul should fight next? Sound off in the comments!

