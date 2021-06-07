Best memes to emerge on social media after Floyd Mayweather's 8 round borefest against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went all eight rounds with each other in an exhibition boxing match on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

With the bout being an exhibition match and the two fighters having a significant difference in size and reach, the Florida State Boxing Commission announced it to be an unsanctioned contest, meaning no judges were scoring the bout. For anyone who understands combat sports, 'Money' Mayweather was clearly the winner of the match as far as points go.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

However, fans had expected a better show from the two of them, especially after the kind of build-up the pay-per-view event had, in which Logan's younger brother Jake Paul contributed as well. They expected there to be at least a few knockdowns to compensate for the fact that there would be no official winner. Unfortunately, their expectations weren't met.

The fans' disappointment quickly became evident on social media, as fans started sharing numerous memes and funny videos.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul - Best Memes

Several of them were about how Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul spent a better part of the match "hugging" each other, while others were about both of them making a great payday and fooling the fans.

Here's one:

Logan Paul vs Floyd Money Mayweather fight summary : pic.twitter.com/oR72xHc5t3 — Eshan Bhat (@eshannbhat) June 7, 2021

Here's another:

A heartwarming picture of Logan Paul giving his openent a hug.#Logan pic.twitter.com/p7iALGZCoH — what (@viviv9200) June 7, 2021

Tennis' ATP Tour did not let this opportunity go of making fun of the Showtime PPV either:

So did Australian sports betting company NedsAU:

Just in case you missed the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight.🫂 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/IKe1jbJ6D8 — NedsAU (@NedsAus) June 7, 2021

NedsAU also made fun of the height difference between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in a previous tweet.

For those saying that Logan Paul's size will be the difference obviously don't remember this.#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/5ampfmckh5 — NedsAU (@NedsAus) June 7, 2021

Here are some of the memes taking a shot at the moneymaking nature of the event.

POV: You're Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after scamming the boxing world:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/2nTAdCOAQ0 — urdad1212 (@DogeCoin000) June 7, 2021

Here's another:

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after fooling the whole world who paid to watch the fight:#MayweatherPaulpic.twitter.com/F6LcHTVCAz — PARANOID! (@BrunoUetela) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul's fellow YouTuber, Ethan Klein of h3h3Productions, took a humorous jab at the fight.

Logan Paul got more hugs in one night from Floyd Mayweather than he got from his dad during his entire childhood — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 7, 2021

Some made fun of it by saying that Jake Paul's scuffle with Floyd Mayweather's bodyguards after the former ran away with the latter's hat at the press conference was a better fight than the actual bout itself.

#MayweatherPaul #FloydvsLogan Floyd’s bodyguards and Jake Paul had a better fight than Floyd vs Logan pic.twitter.com/y5GB2IDu1s — ᶠᴼᶻᶻ+* (@YoFozz) June 7, 2021

Few brought up Floyd Mayweather's last opponent, Conor McGregor, who got knocked out in the tenth round of their 2017 match of twelve rounds.

When you watch Logan Paul survive 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/4wLxyEZIi5 — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) June 7, 2021

After the match was over, Jake Paul posted on social media that he considered this a win for his brother. That did not sit well with fans either.

NOBODY



JAKE PAUL : OMG MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER



HIS BROTHER : pic.twitter.com/nh2qrf8jTp — Y K T S (@YKTSCULTURE) June 7, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari