3 reasons why Floyd Mayweather was unable to knock Logan Paul out in their fight

While many expected Floyd Mayweather to step into the ring and toy with the YouTuber-turned-boxer around, Money walked out of the ring a humble man.

Although fans were hoping that Mayweather would bring Logan Paul's reign in the combat sports circuit to an end with a humiliating close, Paul emerged from the fight with his head on his shoulders and his dignity intact.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather found himself on the receiving end of the crowd's wrath in the stadium towards the end of their fight.

What's more, with the purists of the sport training their sights at Money, he has endured a lot of flak for failing to end the plague that is YouTubers in the ring.

While Floyd Mayweather swung at Logan Paul with the intention of hurting, the latter managed to emerge relatively unscathed. The YouTube sensation even earned the respect and admiration of his opponent.

Why did Floyd Mayweather fail to put The Maverick to sleep?

3) Floyd Mayweather has never been one for KOs

While a legion of fans was lobbying for a KO with Mayweather emerging as the victor, Money has rarely stepped into a fight as the aggressor.

Notorious for his defensive prowess, history has hardly witnessed Mayweather taking charge to bring a fight to an end.

Furthermore, if Mayweather were to pressure the young YouTuber early on in the fight, he would only risk getting knocked out himself.

2) Logan Paul imposed his physicality on 'Money'

Paul, who commanded a towering stature with a six-inch height advantage, certainly used his body to pressure Mayweather. What's more, the 34.5lbs difference in their weight did nothing to make it easier for the former five-division world champion.

Amidst all the hugging and leaning that the fighters indulged in, Mayweather certainly felt the pressure on his legs.

So much so that Money was forced to admit that Paul used his weight well.

“He’s better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. He knew how to use his weight and he tied me up tonight,” said Mayweather after the scrap.

1) Logan Paul sported a tough chin

While Paul was truly gassed out towards the end of the scrap, he exhibited a genuine thirst to emerge unhurt.

Floyd Mayweather spent the final rounds of the fight landing a series of sharp and accurate punches; however, Paul maintained a certain level of composure to battle on and see the fight through to its end.

Although the fight did not end in a KO, the result was just as expected. Floyd Mayweather emerged from the fight without having broken much of a sweat.

