Sasha Banks calls out 'easy money' Floyd Mayweather for a fight after Logan Paul exhibition

After a no-result exhibition bout with YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather is now getting called out from unexpected quarters.

WWE superstar Sasha Banks called the 50-0 veteran boxer out on Twitter after the event was over and said she would do it for 'easy money'.

Real name Mercedes Varnado, Banks is one of the top performers on the SmackDown roster of WWE. She became the new SmackDown women's champion in October last year, winning it from friend-turned-foe Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match. She dropped the belt to Bianca Belair in the main event of the first night at WrestleMania 37, a match that made history for featuring two African-American women in a marquee match for the first time in the company's history.

What happened at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition?

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida as an unsanctioned exhibition bout that had no judges scoring the fight because of the massive size difference between the two. On Saturday's weigh-ins, Floyd Mayweather came in at 155 pounds while Logan Paul hit the scale at 189.5 pounds.

Despite the height and reach disadvantage, fans were expecting Floyd Mayweather to knock Logan Paul out solely on the basis of his experience in the sport. However, things did not quite go that way.

Logan Paul could not land too many strikes on Floyd Mayweather and was visibly drained out halfway through the match. Nevertheless, 'Maverick' persisted and went the distance with the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

If there was scoring involved, 'Money' would have certainly taken home a unanimous decision. But he did not knock Logan Paul out in the eight rounds they sparred, which has got social media talking about how the fight was nothing but 'easy money' for both the competitors.

Before the fight, Floyd Mayweather shared a tweet where he explained why he took the fight against Logan Paul. In the clip, he called the bout a 'legalized bank robbery'.

Read: 'It is a legalized bank robbery' - Floyd Mayweather explains why he's fighting Logan Paul

No wonder Sasha Banks wants a taste of the prize as well!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan