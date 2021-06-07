Jake Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather immediately after Logan Paul goes the distance with him

YouTube sensation Jake Paul was quick to aim jibes at undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather after the former's brother Logan went the distance with the 50-0 boxer tonight.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather competed in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather dominated the eight-round fight by staying on the inside of his much bigger counterpart and breaking him down with numerous body shots.

Although Logan Paul fell short in the end, Jake Paul claims his brother managed to beat Floyd Mayweather. He also took a jibe at Mayweather, claiming Logan 'got his career', referring to the 'gotcha hat' controversy from a press conference a few weeks ago.

MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Jake Paul was roughed up by Floyd Mayweather and his team after the former removed the latter's hat during a heated media altercation.

Well, going the distance with a 50-0 boxer in your first fight against a legitimate boxing guy is definitely a huge achievement for Logan Paul. It also takes a bit of sheen away from Mayweather, who was expected to make quick work of his YouTuber opponent.

Logan Paul showed grit and resilience against the great Floyd Mayweather

Despite establishing dominance, Mayweather never looked like he could finish the fight against a man who has just one fight in his entire professional career. Logan Paul absorbed some heavy shots throughout the fight but managed to stay calm and out of serious danger.

Paul made good use of his reach advantage in the initial rounds to keep Mayweather away from him, stinging him with a few jabs. Logan Paul also landed a flurry of shots on the undefeated boxer towards the end of the first round. This fight will only see Logan Paul's stock rise higher but also attract more eyeballs the next time he fights someone.

