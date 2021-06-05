"Shout out to Floyd's security guard" - Logan Paul was relieved that Jake Paul wasn't killed during his brawl with Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul was relieved that Jake Paul wasn’t killed during his brawl with Floyd Mayweather.

The very first Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fighter face-off ceremony that took place last month witnessed Jake Paul’s infamous ‘Gotcha Hat’ incident. 'The Problem Child' was present at the ceremony and press conference to support his older brother Logan and ended up stealing Floyd Mayweather’s hat.

This led to a massive brawl involving Floyd’s entourage and Logan's and Jake Paul’s entourages. Several other security personnel and individuals at the event also found themselves dragged into the brawl. Thankfully, the situation de-escalated, and Mayweather – who purportedly landed a few punches on Jake Paul – was separated from the younger Paul brother.

The aftermath of the incident saw Jake Paul sport a black eye due to Mayweather’s punches. Paul may have suffered a chipped tooth as well, apart from slight bruising on his face.

Nevertheless, ‘The Problem Child’ almost immediately took to social media and capitalized on this incident by releasing Gotcha Hat merchandise and making headlines in combat sports and mainstream media worldwide.

In an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul addressed the Gotcha Hat incident. 'Maverick' asserted that he was thankful that Mayweather’s bodyguards efficiently deescalated the situation. Logan Paul noted that he was worried that Jake Paul would get shot and be hurt or killed, just for a hat. Logan said:

“Shout-out to Floyd’s security guard – all of them – for not killing Jake or anyone. They could’ve f**ked him up. And Floyd punched Jake in the face. And I don’t know how, not one camera caught it. Not one camera caught…Did you see his black eye?... Cool as f**k. I said the same thing.”

“Gotcha hat, gotcha hat’, he’s getting the sh** kicked out of him. ‘Gotcha hat, gotcha hat’, he couldn’t stop. It’s in his nature. I even asked him afterwards. I go, ‘Bro, what happened?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. I couldn’t help myself’…I said, ‘Why did you hang on to it for so long? Why didn’t you just give it back to him?’”

“Cause he held it for 40 seconds – Like, I, think about it: If you took a hat and he was that mad, you’d be like, ‘Whoa, chill. I got your hat, but here it is’. I said, ‘Why didn’t you just give it back?’ His answer was, ‘Because I got it’.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul, George Janko, Mike Majlak, and Jeffrey Levin, aka Manager Jeff, then proceeded to laugh at the Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather Gotcha Hat incident. Following this, the conversation swiftly shifted to the monetization and financial aspects of the incident.

Logan Paul revealed that Jake Paul’s ‘Gotcha Hat’ moment was successfully monetized

Jake Paul followed up the Gotcha Hat incident by releasing merchandise and getting a Gotcha Hat tattoo

Impaulsive co-host George Janko asked Logan Paul about how Jake Paul and his team managed to release the Gotcha Hat merchandise almost immediately after the incident transpired between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Logan responded to this by explaining that Jake Paul has a company that produces merchandise “on the fly,” which helps Jake capitalize on viral social media topics/trends such as the Gotcha Hat moment.

Moreover, Logan Paul suggested that Jake Paul sold a lot of hats with the Gotcha Hat catchphrase. Logan reassured George Janko that he’d later reveal how many such hats Jake Paul sold.

Logan added that the Gotcha Hat trend was acknowledged even by people in Puerto Rico, where Paul spent most of his training camp preparing for the Floyd Mayweather fight. Logan revealed that even people who didn’t speak the English language would come up to him and mouth the phrase: Gotcha Hat.

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak chimed in and pointed out that Jake Paul’s Gotcha Hat moment turned into a TikTok trend as well. TikTok users started uploading Gotcha Hat videos, inspired by Jake Paul’s actions and started taking each other’s hats.

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on June 6th, 2021. Meanwhile, Jake Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, in a professional boxing match on August 28th, 2021.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari