"Maybe down the line" - Logan Paul refuses to rule out fight against brother Jake Paul in the future

Logan Paul hasn't completely closed the door on a potential fight against his own brother Jake Paul. Logan has claimed that he could be fighting 'The Problem Child' at some point down the road, as both brothers love putting on big shows.

During his post-fight press conference, Logan Paul claimed that both he and his brother need some more time to accumulate the sport of boxing. 'The Maverick' mentioned that both he and Jake are just getting started in the sport.

"Jake? Fighting Jake Paul? I don't know, I don't know, bro. We love each other, you know, but we also love putting on big shows. Maybe down the line, give us some time to like accumulate this sport a little bit."

Logan Paul believes that since he and his brother have done so well on YouTube and other verticals, people hold them to this top-tier standard. While the Paul brothers are more than happy to meet those standards, one must not forget that both men are only in their twenties.

Logan concluded by stating that the audience should give both him and Jake some more time to take over the sport of boxing and get better at it.

"I think because we had done so well on YouTube and in other verticals, people hold us to this top tier standard, which we are happy to meet and match as best as we can. But at the end of the day, we're just getting started. I'm 26 years old, the kid's 24. What happens when I'm 30? Where am I at? Where is he at? Like let us be good at this sport, let us take over a little more."

Logan Paul survived Floyd Mayweather in an 8-round exhibition bout in only his third fight

After having fought KSI twice in the past and losing one of the two fights to his fellow YouTuber, Logan Paul secured a huge fight against Floyd Mayweather. Quite possibly the biggest paycheck of his career, Paul survived Mayweather for a total of 8 rounds in their exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul sat ringside and witnessed his brother go toe-to-toe with arguably the greatest boxer of this generation. 'The Problem Child' himself is set to face Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match, but regardless, he didn't waste much time taunting Mayweather after the fight.

Edited by Avinash Tewari