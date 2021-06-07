Logan Paul reveals hilarious response to Floyd Mayweather inside the ring when he attacked his body

This is what YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul said to Floyd Mayweather on being punched in the stomach during their exhibition boxing match on June 6:

"Alright b*tch, I do sit ups!"

Logan Paul fought arguably the greatest boxer ever in just his second professional fight and lasted eight scheduled rounds. Even in what would have been a defeat had there been scoring, Paul's stock only rose after his valiant effort against Floyd Mayweather. During the fight, Mayweather hit Logan Paul with several nasty strikes to the body.

In the post-fight press conference, Paul was asked if those shots to the body hurt him. In response, Logan Paul said that Mayweather's shots to the body didn't bother him too much. He said he conditioned his body well in training camp and therefore didn't feel the heat when the 50-0 boxer smacked him in the body.

Logan Paul further stated that he even whispered into Mayweather's ear during the fight, saying he's not feeling the punches because he did many sit-ups in training camp. However, Paul admitted that Mayweather is a master of the craft of boxing, and he didn't expect to get tagged so many times during the fight.

"No No, I never got hurt. He worked the body more than I was used to during sparring. When you got a guy like Floyd who has been doing this his whole life, he knows every single button and, you know, he worked the body more than I have been used to but I do exercises so we're good. I do sit ups. Oh, I said that to him, bro. He hit me in the stomach and I go 'alright b*tch, I do sit ups.'"

Logan Paul sees a potential clash with his brother down the line

During the post-fight interview, Logan Paul said that he may consider fighting his younger brother Jake down the line. He said they are really tight but also like to put up mega events, so a fight between the two brothers can't be ruled out completely.

"Jake? Fighting Jake Paul? I don't know, I don't know, bro. We love each other, you know, but we also love putting on big shows. Maybe down the line, give us some time to like accumulate this sport a little bit."

