“It’s not working” – Sage Northcutt on Shinya Aoki’s attempt to intimidate him before ONE 165 duel

The tension between Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki ahead of ONE 165 is palpable, and that’s no surprise given the backstory behind this matchup.

Despite what some may think, ‘Super’ Sage isn’t putting too much emphasis or energy into the matter, remaining his usual positive self through fight week. He believes that the Japanese veteran may be trying to make a power play of sorts before the contest to put pressure on Northcutt’s shoulders.

That being said, cracking the uplifting energy and smile of Northcutt is far easier said than done.

Sage Northcutt said in an interview with The MMA Superfan that rather than feeling intimidated, he wishes he could speak with Aoki and looks forward to spending time with him after their contest:

“Well if he's trying to play mind games, it's not working, because it didn't bother me at all. If anything I wish I could speak some Japanese. I've been trying to look up words and trying to learn a little bit but if I could speak some Japanese, maybe I'd have a conversation with him after the fight, who knows? Maybe we'll grab something to eat or go around Tokyo, somewhere cool.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt is keeping his wits about him ahead of ONE 165

From the pre-fight exchanges and interactions with his opponent to the fight itself, Sage Northcutt is making sure to remain focused on the task at hand.

‘Super’ Sage cannot afford to lose concentration against a wily veteran of the game like Shinya Aoki who will have the home crowd on his side in Japan.

This physical and mental test will be an interesting challenge for Northcutt to overcome as he continues to evolve and grow as a martial artist and contender in the lightweight division.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.