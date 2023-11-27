“It’s wrong” - Pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov says there’s no point comparing kickboxing and MMA

While there’s a never-ending debate on which martial art is better or more effective, Chingiz Allazov isn’t for the idea of comparing different martial arts and sports.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said he doesn’t see any point why mixed martial arts and kickboxing are even compared with each other.

In an interview with 1newsTV Online, Allazov said there’s no end goal when fans debate which form of martial arts is superior. He also pointed out that it’s difficult to predict how a world champion from one discipline can achieve success in another.

Allazov, however, acknowledged that there are exceptional fighters who have done the impossible and achieved unprecedented success across different disciplines.

He said:

“It's a different sport, and it's colossal to compare one sport with another, it's wrong. But I know that there are very successful ones.”

Allazov has maintained that he wants to stay with kickboxing through his career.

The 30-year-old has often expressed his love for the craft and doesn’t see himself jumping into another sport.

Watch Chingiz Allazov's entire interview below:

Chingiz Allazov wants to wait for Giorgio Petrosyan superfight

Chingiz Allazov is arguably this generation’s best kickboxer, but the pound-for-pound king wants to reach all-time-great status.

Allazov said that his dream match has always been against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

‘The Doctor’ holds a ridiculous record of 104-3-2 overall, and is 6-1 in ONE Championship. He has also won world titles across K-1, ISKA, and Glory, making him one of the most decorated kickboxers on the planet.

In the same interview, Allazov said he wanted to test himself against the man often considered the greatest kickboxer of all time.

“If you watched my interview right after the fight with [Marat] Grigorian, I said ‘At the moment, right now, I'm ready to sign a contract for the fight with Petrosyan’ But, I hope he recovers first, that’s the most important.”

Petrosyan is currently on the sidelines and hasn’t fought since losing to former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike.