"It does scare me” - Islam Makhachev’s ex-teammate gets real on Ilia Topuria’s chances of beating the lightweight champion

Islam Makhachev could face Ilia Topuria next, with the lightweight champion's upcoming opponent yet to be confirmed. The dominance displayed by the Dagestani in his lightweight title reign has led fans to believe that Topuria could be Makhachev's greatest challenge yet.

The 33-year-old's former teammate, Josh Thomson, recently shared his concerns about the matchup on an episode of the Weighin' In podcast co-hosted by Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy.

'La Leyenda' has displayed some of the most devastating punching power ever seen at 145 pounds. Topuria holds back-to-back knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, with the Hawaiian never being officially dropped in his career prior to his clash with the Spaniard, let alone knocked out cold.

The former featherweight champion also boats an elite grappling skillset, and he believes he can contend with the grappling prowess possessed by Makhachev, as well as knock him out.

Thomson broke down the potential matchup, saying:

"I have to be as real as possible. On the feet, it does scare me a little. It has nothing to do with, I don't think Islam can stand with him. He can stand with [Topuria]. But he'll have to be able to stand with him in that kicking range. Topuria likes to find himself in the boxing range. Which is fantastic, that's great for him."

He added:

"What concerns me though is this... Every time someone has gotten into that boxing range, [Makhachev] is able to grab them. But he grabs them with that Thai Plum, and that scares me. It's been scaring me for the longest time. His chin's in the air, Topuria being shorter in stature, the punches come over the top right onto the chin."

Catch Josh Thomson discussing Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (1:11:18):

Islam Makhachev's next opponent has to be one of three people, believes Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev's next opponent is yet to be confirmed but the feeling from fans is that he should fight Ilia Topuria. However, there are several other contenders worthy of consideration, including Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' believes that the Dagestani's next opponent should come from a list of three names, which includes both Gaethje and Topuria. The lightweight contender was recently interviewed by The Schmo, where he said this:

"Topuria, I can see them giving [the title shot] to Topuria... I let my coaches and manager make the choice on who I'm gonna fight, I'm hoping it's Makhachev... One of those three names has to fight for the belt. Me, Oliveira or Topuria."

Catch Justin Gaethje discuss Islam Makhachev's next opponent below (3:30):

