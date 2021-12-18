"It is scary" - Jake Paul's mother weighs in on a possible Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

With rumors continuing to build momentum around a potential exhibition boxing bout between heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber Logan Paul, 'Maverick's' mother has given her opinion on a potential matchup between the two.

The Paul brothers' mother, Pamela Ann Stepnick, was in attendance at the pre-fight press conference for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Speaking with FightHype.com, she had the following to say about Logan's potential fight with the former boxing world heavyweight champion:

"Love Mike Tyson. You know, it would be an exhibition, maybe. It is scary. Mike's a beast and, you know, has a very powerful punch. I don't care how old he is. But I don't know, I don't know if it's really gonna happen."

What is Logan Paul's boxing record so far?

While Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, amassing a perfect 4-0 record, his elder brother has only competed in one pro boxing match, which he lost via decision to fellow YouTuber, KSI.

However, Logan Paul did face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2021. The bout was ruled a draw due to the exhibition's rules that stated there would be no 'winner' if the fight went the distance. He also had an amateur bout against the aforementioned KSI, which the judges deemed to be a draw as well.

Logan Paul's bout with Mike Tyson is being tentatively tipped to take place in February 2022, although nothing has been officially announced so far. Mike Tyson is now 55 years old and has not competed professionally since 2005.

However, Tyson did face off against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout of his own in 2020. The result was ultimately a draw, although most had it in favor of Tyson.

