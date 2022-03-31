"It seems like that recipe would beat anybody" - Chael Sonnen doubles down on Paul Felder's take, reveals key to beating Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen agrees with Paul Felder's take on the recipe to beating the seemingly invincible Kamaru Usman inside the octagon.

The reigning welterweight champion is unbeaten in the UFC and is currently on an incredible 15-fight win streak on MMA's biggest stage.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 This is a real champion inside the cage and outside the cage, nobody have any belts but him. @USMAN84kg This is a real champion inside the cage and outside the cage, nobody have any belts but him.@USMAN84kg https://t.co/8NCJvQ919P

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has run through the entire 170-pound division with relative ease, with fans wondering if he can ever be defeated by another welterweight.

Although Paul Felder feels it's possible to beat Usman, he doesn't think the champ's likely next opponent Leon Edwards will be able to get the job done.

According to 'The Irish Dragon', it'd take someone with special ground skills and strength to take Usman down and control him in a fight. During an episode of MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Felder said:

"I think it’s going to take somebody that’s a freak grappler and somebody that’s just as strong as him in those departments [to beat Usman]."

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said he agrees with Felder's take on what it will take to beat Kamaru Usman. He questioned whether anyone on the current roster could do it.

"I think that Paul's right. It seems like that recipe would beat anybody... I think that's true, but if you look a little closer at the division, you're going to be confronted with the next question, which is who amongst them has the ability to do that?"

Paul Felder names the fighters who could potentially dethrone Kamaru Usman

According to Paul Felder, his teammates Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady could be likely candidates to dethrone Kamaru Usman down the line.

Felder believes both Muhammad and Brady have the grappling game to put pressure on the champ and could cause what would likely be the biggest upset in the history of the welterweight division. He said:

"Those two guys to me are, after what Belal showed in his last performance with [Stephen] ‘Wonderboy’ [Thompson] and what Sean has shown throughout his career, I think it’s one of those two guys in the future."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Sean Brady improves to 15-0 with a UD win over Chiesa. Massive W for the youngster. Sean Brady improves to 15-0 with a UD win over Chiesa. Massive W for the youngster.

Khamzat Chimaev is another fighter tipped by many to become the next welterweight champion. While Felder acknowledges his talent, 'The Irish Dragon' feels that 'Borz' is yet to prove his mettle against top contenders in the division and that he must also sort out any issues he has cutting to 170 pounds.

Chimaev is currently scheduled to take on Gilbert Burns in a much-awaited clash at UFC 273 on April 9.

