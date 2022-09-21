"It seems one dimensional" - Cory Sandhagen analyzes 'Chito' Vera's "biggest threat" and fighting style (Exclusive)

Cory Sandhagen believes he will stylistically have a speed advantage over Marlon Vera. While analyzing Vera's style, 'Sandman' pointed out the only threat that he believes 'Chito' possesses.

According to Sandhagen, Vera is only effective when he connects perfectly with a lot of power. Two of 'Chito's' last four wins have come via highlight-reel kick knockouts. According to 'Sandman', Vera's biggest ability is to land a "weird" shot that could potentially be fight-ending.

While Sandhagen acknowledged that Vera's recent wins have come against tough opponents, he finds 'Chito's' style one-dimensional. The 30-year-old bantamweight contender told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think stylistically I will definitely be the quicker, more athletic. Chito's biggest threat going into fights is, he must have really good timing and he must hit with some serious power. Outside that, I don't think Chito's like a very dangerous guy. I think he is definitely a striker, he's that decent submission game, not very good takedown defense. And I think his biggest ability is to land something that is kind of weird. Especially in the last couple of fights, not weird but a little bit surprising. He's good at landing those types of things and those guys are definitely tough to fight but it seems one dimensional."

Watch Cory Sandhagen's breakdown Marlon Vera's style at the 9:53 mark of the video below:

Cory Sandhagen has had both his recent callouts answered

Cory Sandhagen scored an emphatic stoppage win over Song Yadong in the main-event at UFC Vegas 60, snapping a two-fight skid. Currently the No.4-ranked bantamweight, Sandhagen called out No.5-ranked Marlon Vera and No.3-ranked Merab Dvalishvili in the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 60 victory.

Having asked for a fight for Christmas, Sandhagen's callouts were answered quickly. Sandhagen now has to choose between the two as both Vera and Dvalishvili have agreed to fight 'Sandman'. Dvalishvili wrote on Twitter:

"My answer is yes of course. Let’s go"

Meanwhile, Vera was in attendance for Cory Sandhagen's headliner clash against Song Yadong. When the UFC caught up with him, 'Chito' said about fighting 'Sandman':

"If he wants it, he can get it. I’m not shying away from any fight. I’m a fighter, I’ll fight anybody, I want to be a world champion. If I want to get there and get the belt, I don’t run away from no one. If he wants it, he can get it."

UFC @ufc



@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out #UFCVegas60 "If he wants it, he can get it."@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out "If he wants it, he can get it."@ChitoVeraUFC responds to @CorySandhagen's call out 👀 #UFCVegas60 https://t.co/1j7h4luDeg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far