"It should be better this time" - Nong-O Hama believes his KO power has leveled up for Kongthoranee sequel

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama believes his trademark weapon is back at its best, days removed from his return at ONE Fight Night 31.

After dominating the promotion's talent-jammed bantamweight bracket, the legendary Thai decided to drop to the flyweight Muay Thai division in search of another world title.

However, his divisional debut hit a massive setback against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai as he suffered a split decision loss at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

Per the world champion, he struggled to maintain his devilish knockout power in the first fight due to extra attention to make the flyweight limit.

This time around, he promises things will be very different.

"Well, I have gotten ready. I think I've done better in terms of my weight and in terms of my power. It should be better this time. Yes," Nong-O told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin ahead of his rematch on the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle on May 2.

Should he wrap things up early against Kongthoranee, it will earn the 38-year-old warrior his sixth knockout triumph under the ONE spotlight.

Victims who have fallen to his knockout power in the past were Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Catch him back in action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America for free.

Check out the full interview here:

Nong-O Hama says he has one more world title run left in him

The eight-time ONE world champion hasn't had it easy in recent times. Nong-O has emerged victorious only once in his last five outings.

Moreover, with the big four-oh inching closer, many wonder how much more he has left in his tank.

The "Art of Eight Limbs" specialist, however, quashed any talks about calling it a day anytime soon, insisting he's ready for another magical run to 26 pounds of gold—starting with a win against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.

"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again," he told in a separate pre-fight interview with local Thai media.

