"It was all situational and simulations" - Joshua Pacio admits he got Jarred Brooks figured out in the lead-up to ONE 171: Qatar

Reigning undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio recently revealed the secret to his victory against rival Jarred Brooks last February 20 during the main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside Lusail Sports Arena.

According to Pacio, the submission simulations he did during fight camp were instrumental during the match after he survived the early onslaught from 'The Monkey God', who was constantly looking for a submission in the opening round.

The Filipino MMA superstar shared this during his recent interview with The MMA Superfan by saying:

"For me, I wasn't really thinking that hard about it. Because the training that I had to go through, it was all situational and simulations. With grappling, we usually start with what Brooks usually does. So I was there at the center and all of my training partners will choke me if they caught me. Then after that, fresh new legs enter and will choke me again."

Watch Joshua Pacio's full interview here:

This triumph by 'The Passion' has made him the undisputed king of the weight class and marked his 14th career victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Joshua Pacio not closing possibility of a fourth meeting with Jarred Brooks

Even though he now leads his head-to-head score with the American star, the Lions Nation MMA representative is not closing on the possibility of having a fourth match with Brooks, especially if he racks up the victories in his succeeding matches.

Pacio mentioned this during his interview with The MMA Superfan:

"I've read Jarred's post about his idea of climbing up the ranks against, fight one or two more. And if he wins those, why not run it back? I mean, I'll fight whoever. Chatri said 'just tell me when you're ready.'"

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

