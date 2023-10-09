“It was something beyond my expectation” – Tawanchai admits getting caught off guard by the aggressive Jo Nattawut

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai was ready for veteran fighter Jo Nattawut in their kickboxing showdown last week in Bangkok. However, he admitted that he was still taken aback by the aggressiveness that his opponent showed.

The two top strikers collided at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6. While Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, went on to win the contest by unanimous decision, it was a fight that was more than what he expected.

In the post-event interview session, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout shared:

“It wasn’t something that was hard, but it was something that was distant. I had to adjust to get myself ready and when a fight came, I just had to fight Jo Nattawut.

“It was something beyond my expectation. Once I saw his body I knew he had been training well and preparing himself.”

Watch the interview below:

Tawanchai was originally penciled in to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 15 against fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn until he got injured and had to pull out.

It was then made into a kickboxing showdown against Jo Nattawut, who came in as a short-notice replacement opponent. The fight was Tawanchai’s second kickboxing outing in ONE Championship. He made his debut in the sport this past August, stopping Georgian Davit Kiria by technical knockout in the third round.

The 24-year-old Pattaya-born fighter shared that moving forward, he's looking to fortify his kickboxing standing further and eventually contend for a world title and be a double ONE world champion.

Currently holding the featherweight world title is Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan, who successfully defended it back in August with a unanimous decision victory over Armenian Marat Grigorian.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.