“It is the stadium of Muay Thai” - Joseph Lasiri knows the magnitude of fighting under the historic lights of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Joseph Lasiri knew he wouldn’t be in the sport of Muay Thai if not for the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion has competed across Europe and Asia, but he’s yet to fight under Lumpinee’s historic lights.

That will change when he faces old rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion, in a world title unification match at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Lasiri, nonetheless, is hyped to become a part of Lumpinee’s history finally, and he’s ready to write his chapter in the stadium’s history.

He said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Even if I'm fighting in Thailand, especially Lumpinee, it is the stadium of Muay Thai, not only for Thai people. It is the stadium of Muay Thai for the combat sport as well.”

Lasiri and Prajanchai are building a bit of a rivalry in the stacked Muay Thai roster of ONE Championship, and their match in December is the second time they trade leather under the promotion.

Prajanchai was coming off a historic upset win over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut at ONE: Battleground, but his world title reign wasn’t long.

Joseph Lasiri was on a strong run of form with three wins in his last four matches when he challenged Prajanchai for the gold at ONE 157.

Observers already chalked up a win for Prajanchai, but Lasiri silenced all preconceived notions and utterly dominated the Thai star.

The Italian-Moroccan striker put it all on the line and tagged Prajanchai with every possible shot he threw. Lasiri did so much damage during the fight that the Thai star had no choice but to quit on the stool at the end of the third round.

