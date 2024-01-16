"It sucks" - UFC legend discusses promotional approach Magomed Ankalaev could have taken for his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira

A UFC legend recently weighed in on the approach Magomed Ankalaev could have taken for his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira.

The Russian earned an impressive knockout win over Johnny Walker this past weekend at UFC Vegas 84, which was a rematch of their encounter three months prior that ended in a no-contest. It was a great performance and could have very well earned him another light heavyweight title shot.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, noting that Ankalaev had offered to only strike with 'Poatan' should he earn a title shot. But, he mentioned that another promotional tactic would be the Russian taking aim at the reigning light heavyweight champion's skill set in order to generate interest.

Sonnen said:

"'Hey, Alex Pereira, you can only fight stand up. I've seen you on the ground and it sucks. This isn't a kickboxing championship. You got a belt that says you're the mixed rules champion. I am the master of mixed rules and when this fight starts I'm going to hit you in the mouth...take you down...show you a whole other dimension, and I'm going to expose you for the fraud that you are...Nothing more than a glorified kickboxer." [8:27 - 8:51]

With former champion Jamahal Hill still being in the mix for a title shot, it would be interesting to see whether Magomed Ankalaev follows Sonnen's suggestion to make a bout between himself and Pereira a more appealing option for the UFC.

Magomed Ankalaev confident he won't need grappling against Alex Pereira

Magomed Anakalaev immediately set his sights on light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after his second-round knockout win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 84.

The light heavyweight contender expressed his desire in challenging Pereira at UFC 300 and even noted that he would be confident in a stand up fight. During his post-fight press conference, the Russian mentioned that he doesn't believe he will need his grappling and could finish the former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion on the feet. Magomed Ankalaev said:

"I'm going to come out there, I'm going to stand across from him [Alex Pereira], and I know that he's been knocked out before as a middleweight, so imagine what's going to happen if I meet him in light heavyweight. Trust me, he's not going to feel comfortable there." [48:54 - 49:06]

