"It was a surreal experience" - Ian Garry recalls hearing crowd chant Conor McGregor's iconic 'We're not here to take part' line with him at UFC 268

Ian Garry's first-ever octagon experience turned out to be a surreal one for the welterweight prospect from Ireland. The 23-year-old emphatically knocked out Jordan Williams at UFC 268 and went on to repeat one of the most iconic lines in combat sports history, originally spoken by Conor McGregor.

During his octagon interview, Garry quoted the former two-division UFC champion, sending the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy. In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour podcast, Garry recalled the experience of hearing the crowd chant Conor McGregor's iconic 'We're not here to take part' line with him at UFC 268.

"I told you I can talk the talk and walk the walk...I didn't plan it I just knew that I didn't want to rush it. I wanted people to feel it and understand what I am saying like this is the takeover part two. When I said 'a wise man once said we're not here to take part, we're here to take over' and this is the takeover part two, I wanted people to kind of breathe with me and then I also wanted them to know what was coming whereas if I had ran through it, people would have kind of not heard it," Ian Garry said.

Garry believes he will walk in Conor McGregor's footsteps and complete the second Irish takeover in the UFC down the line.

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh loved Ian Garry's performance at UFC 268

Both Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh congratulated Garry on his successful UFC debut last weekend.

"You little fu**in daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats @iangarryMMA," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Ian Garry on fantastic debut. Huge amount of pressure in such an iconic venue and he rose to the occasion. Bravo," wrote Kavanagh on Twitter.

Ian Garry is currently 8-0 as a professional fighter. Nicknamed 'The Future', Garry finished six out of those eight fights and looks set to make a name for himself in a talent-stacked UFC welterweight division.

