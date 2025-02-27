It could take Islam Makhachev "one mistake" to lose title to Ilia Topuria despite size difference, says Dustin Poirier: "He can knock anybody out"

Dustin Poirier believes Islam Makhachev could lose his lightweight title with just "one mistake" if he faces Ilia Topuria, despite the size difference.

Topuria, the undefeated featherweight champion, recently vacated his title to move up to 155 pounds, aiming for Makhachev’s belt. His knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway have cemented him as a dangerous contender.

Speaking on the Outta Pocket Podcast, Poirier acknowledged Topuria’s punching power but pointed out Makhachev’s significant size advantage. Weighing in on the matchup, he said:

“I’m not saying he can but I’d buy pay-per-view. It’s gonna be a tough one. I have never seen Ilia in person, first of all. I know they say he is big and walks at 190 pounds all that stuff but I’ve been in there with Islam and that’s a big dude. I just think that size difference would be huge but the guy’s got fast hands and great technique, you know—he can knock anybody out... I think 145, 155 even 170 (pound fighters) he lands clean, he can knock anybody in those divisions... You get infront of him he'l put you out. One mistake [and you are out]."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (42:01):

Alexander Volkanovski weighs In on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Alexander Volkanovski has shared his thoughts on a potential showdown between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Having faced both fighters, the former featherweight champion believes Topuria’s power makes him a serious threat.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Volkanovski acknowledged Topuria’s ability to knock out opponents but emphasized Makhachev’s defensive skills:

''Ilia is a dangerous fighter and he can catch anyone... If he lands he could definitely knock [Islam] out. I think that's gonna be hard to do. I think Islam's a pretty safe fighter... But some have better chances than others, and Ilia has a better chance than most."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below:

Volkanovski, who lost to both Makhachev and Topuria in title fights, noted that while defeating Makhachev would be difficult, Topuria has a better chance than most.

