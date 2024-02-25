“It takes a lot more skill and technique” – Arjan Bhullar on why he prefers to finish opponents on the ground rather than standing

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar will begin his path toward redemption by facing Iranian wrestling powerhouse Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar. On March 1, the two wrestlers will have an epic clash in ONE Championship's first live event in the Middle East.

Speaking to Sportsmanor on YouTube, 'Singh' reveals his preferred way of winning fights:

“Any type of finish on the ground takes a lot more skill and technique and knowledge to appreciate. So for sure that [is something I prefer]. But as an athlete, you know, any type of finish is exciting. You appreciate it because you know what it takes to get a finish.”

Watch the full interview here:

Arjan Bhullar predicts a dominant victory over Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE heavyweight MMA king gave a bold prediction on his upcoming clash with Aliakbari:

“My prediction is [that] my arm will be raised, and I will be a winner whether that's standing, and I hit him on the chin or whether he fatigues and that's on the ground. We will see [about that] but I will get my arm raised.”

Whether he's going to do it standing or while on top of Aliakbari on the ground, one thing's for sure: Bhullar will be gunning for a finish. If he does achieve this, he'll be on a fast track back to world title contention.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.