“It takes two to tango” - ONE CEO reveals ‘angry’ Stamp Fairtex may no longer want to fight Anissa Meksen

A possible future showdown between top-class fighters Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen has become tricky to set, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admitted.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Sityodtong said the Stamp Fairtex’s camp is still fuming over the last-minute cancellation of the mixed-rules fight between the two at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video after Meksen was a no-show at the weigh-in and hydration testing.

The failure to push through with the fight, the ONE executive said, has made the planned Stamp-Meksen encounter for the interim atomweight kickboxing title uncertain as the Thai superstar may no longer want to fight veteran Meksen. Sityodtong said:

“I wanted to make Anissa vs. Stamp for the interim kickboxing title but it takes two to tango. I don’t think there’s a suitable opponent if Stamp doesn’t wanna fight, or Anissa doesn’t wanna fight.”

He added:

“The plan originally was to have Anissa and Stamp fight for the interim belt. But Stamp refuses. She refuses. She said if she wants to do a super fight, I’m sorry a mixed-rules fight she’d be open to it. But she doesn’t wanna fight Anissa, at least today. Maybe you know she’d be less angry in a few weeks, I have no idea. It’s hard to make fights if one side or the other side doesn’t want to give the other side the opportunity, right?”

Check out the video below for the full interview:

Stamp Fairtex and her team believe that Meksen had trouble making weight, which is why she pulled out of the scheduled mixed-rules fight. But Meksen debunked the claim, saying she had a family issue to attend to.

With Meksen out, Stamp Fairtex instead faced off with “Supergirl” Anna Jaroonsak in a strawweight kickboxing contest at ONE Fight Night 6 where she won by split decision and received a $50,000 performance bonus.

Stamp Fairtex believes a win over Anissa Meksen will add to her legacy

Stamp Fairtex still not being over her scrapped mixed-rules contest with Anissa Meksen is not all that surprising considering how she viewed it as a very important fight in her career.

The Thai superstar was supposed to take on decorated striker Meksen at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on January 13 in Bangkok, but the latter was a no-show at the weigh-in and hydration testing for “personal reasons,” forcing it to be abandoned.

Stamp Fairtex was very disappointed with the turn of events as she was really looking forward to the showdown and was bent on using it to solidify her legacy in combat sports.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to the scrapped event, she said:

“I’m going to start the year with a mixed-rules superfight. It will be a great opportunity to write a new page in my history book, to create my own legacy.”

Stamp is looking to continue building on her already-illustrious career, which has already seen her become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

