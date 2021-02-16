"It is time for 20-1"- Jan Blachowicz confident about putting an end to Israel Adesanya's undefeated status at UFC 259

Jan Blachowicz believes he will become the first person to beat Israel Adesanya inside the octagon when they lock horns at UFC 259.

The Polish fighter is set to make his first title defense, against the UFC middleweight champion in the main event of UFC 259. The fight will be Adesanya's debut in the light heavyweight division. When a fighter moves up a weight class and takes on a champion in the new weight class, the champion is usually regarded as the favorite to win the fight.

But that is not the case here. Jan Blachowicz, who recently knocked out the prolific Dominick Reyes to claim the light heavyweight title, is being regarded as the underdog against Adesanya. Jan Blachowicz knows that he is the underdog and believes that people will finally start giving him the credit he deserves when he puts an end to Adesanya's undefeated status as a professional mixed martial artist.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Blachowicz said he relishes being the underdog and looks forward to changing people's minds with his performance at UFC 259.

“I’m always the underdog and I always win the fight. It’s really nice. I’m happy. I could be the underdog every time. Maybe after this fight when I win this fight, I believe I will win this fight, maybe after this fight people will start believing in me, respect me and that’s it. But anyways, I don’t care about this.

“He’s a good fighter, a really good fighter. He’s a champion,” Blachowicz said about Adesanya. “Nobody defeat him. 20-0 also so he is good, he has to be good but it’s time for 20-1. I believe that I’m going to be the first one to beat him, and I believe I will do it.”

Jan Blachowicz doesn't care about Israel Adesanya's desire to fight Jon Jones down the line

Jan Blachowicz is well aware of the fact that the reason behind Adesanya moving up a weight class to challenge him is because he wants to fight Jon Jones down the line. However, Blachowicz isn't really bothered whether Adesanya is focusing on him or not.

Israel Adesanya is vying to become only the fifth double champion in UFC history next monthhttps://t.co/eBZziUqGTu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 11, 2021

Either way, all Jan Blachowicz wants to do is successfully defend his title against one of the most dangerous fighters around. He made it very clear that he has no interest in what Adesanya's plans are and all he wants to do is beat 'The Last Stylebender.

“I don’t care [about his potential Jon Jones fight]. It’s not my business. I focus about me, about my camp, about my preparation, to not get injured. I don’t care what he’s thinking about right now. That he’s got respect for me or not. If he thinks about ‘when he beats me, he’ll go to heavyweight.’ I don’t care. I just want to be the best shape ever in this fight and beat him. This is everything I’ve got inside my head.”