Gotham Chopra, who serves as the director of Conor McGregor's upcoming Netflix documentary, recently revealed what MMA fans can expect from a content perspective.

FanSided MMA reporter Amy Kaplan shared the director reassured viewers that the documentary isn't propaganda for his octagon return as it will also include his legal issues. Kaplan noted that she conducted an interview with Chopra, who made it clear what content will be featured and the duration of the documentary.

She wrote:

"Spoke to the director of the new Conor McGregor documentary that says some of his legal issues will be featured in the 4 part series, but that he knows it probably won't be enough for some viewers. #McGregorForever"

She continued by stating that the director wasn't told what he could and couldn't include in the final piece. He mentioned that 'The Notorious' agreed to everything ahead of time and didn't serve as a producer on the documentary, saying:

"He also said that McGregor did not make creative decisions, wasn't a producer and that they agreed early on it would not be a vanity piece."

It appears as though the documentary will be very a transparent look into the life of the former two-division UFC champion, so it will be interesting to see how it is received from fans.

Gothan Chopra says that Conor McGregor shares similarities to other elite athletes

Gotham Chopra recently shared his thoughts what the process was like working on the UFC superstar's documentary, and described his experience intereacting with him.

While speaking to BroBible, Chopra mentioned that 'The Notorious' shares similarites to other elite-level athletes in other sports like Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and the late-great Kobe Bryant. He mentioned that the Irishman is obsessive with improving as a fighter and is always looking at different area where he could be better, saying:

"He's a mad scientist. You know, he's obsessive. Personality-wise, he's quite similar to Kobe [Bryant], like there's a defiance and a combativeness to him of course. But he couldn't be opposite of Tom Brady or Steph Curry I would say as the most gentile guy." [9:34 - 9:40]

