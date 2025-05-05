"It was a war and it was hard" - Brazilian dynamite Lucas Gabriel reflects on crushing win over Zhang Lipeng

Brazilian powerhouse Lucas Gabriel walked away from ONE Fight Night 31 with two life-changing victories—a unanimous win over Zhang Lipeng and an acceptance of his surprise marriage proposal inside the Circle.

The Phuket Fight Club standout demonstrated remarkable resilience in his U.S. primetime debut at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, May 2.

He controlled most exchanges on the feet and on the ground, showcasing his well-rounded game plan on his way to a deserving triumph at the end of 15 minutes of action.

It was a testament to all the effort he put in during fight camp, and he couldn't have been more pleased with the win that took his career tally to an impressive 10-1.

"I came here very well prepared, so [I was] ready for it," the 25-year-old warrior told Mitch Chilson inside the ring.

"It was a war and it was hard. At the end of the first round, he hit me with an elbow. It was hard, but it was good. I came really well prepared, and that's it."

Lucas Gabriel wasn't done creating memorable moments inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, though.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the Brazilian slugger dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend to cap off a perfect night inside the legendary venue with professional and personal triumphs.

North American fight fans who missed any action can relive the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card via Amazon Prime Video.

John Lineker predicts a 'very successful' run for Lucas Gabriel in ONE Championship

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker sang praise for Lucas Gabriel before he took to the global stage on May 2.

'Hands of Stone' told the promotion:

"I'm sure Gabriel will be very successful in ONE. I have no doubt that the guy will go far."

Prior to his dominant win over Zhang, Gabriel enjoyed three victories on the trot at ONE Friday Fights against Gadzhimurad Amirzhanov, Kurbanali Isabekov, and Ibragim Shaymanov.

