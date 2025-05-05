“Will you marry me?” - Lucas Gabriel caps off ONE Fight Night 31 victory with a sweet proposal to the love of his life

ONE Fight Night 31 will be a core memory for rising star Lucas Gabriel.

The Brazilian athlete hit two birds with one stone on May 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old notched the biggest win of his career with a dominant dismantling of Chinese veteran Zhang Lipeng in their three-round lightweight MMA clash.

While that victory was sweet, Lucas' real win came in moments later during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

Covered in blood after that testy battle with 'The Warrior', Lucas got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life, as she carried their beautiful daughter.

"I want to say I came here ready to be the champion. I love this woman. This is the woman of my life. She came from Brazil to be with me with our daughter. So will you marry me?," he asked.

The Nova União Phuket standout became the happiest man in the world after getting that resounding 'yes', as he was met by cheers from the crowd.

Meanwhile, Lucas Gabriel's stock certainly rose after an emphatic performance against a battle-hardened adversary like Zhang Lipeng.

The full ONE Fight Night 31 replay is available on demand via Prime Video in North America.

Lucas Gabriel could shake up the lightweight MMA ranks

Reigning ONE lightweight MMA world champion Christian Lee is awaiting new challengers in the 170-pound division.

If Lucas Gabriel continues his upward trajectory, he could be an enticing challenger for the two-division champion down the line.

So far, Gabriel holds a perfect 4-0 record in the home of martial arts. He also passed his stiffest test with flying colors against a decorated veteran like Zhang Lipeng.

By the looks of it, the ONE Friday Fight alum could be a regular in the promotion's US Primetime events moving forward.

