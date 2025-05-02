“The guy will go far” - John Lineker backs Lucas Gabriel to enjoy "very successful" run in ONE Championship

Former ONE world champion John Lineker thinks Lucas Gabriel is destined for greatness inside the Circle. So far, Lucas has made three appearances under the ONE Championship banner—all coming as part of ONE's Friday Fights series inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
Going 3-0 in those bouts, the 25-year-old Brazilian is set to make his Amazon Prime Video debut at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2. Standing in Lucas Gabriel's way of a fourth straight win on martial arts' biggest global stage will be former KLF champion Zhang Lipeng.
During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Lineker spoke about Gabriel's big opportunity at ONE Fight Night 31 and what the future holds for his friend and teammate.
"I'm sure Gabriel will be very successful in ONE," Lineker said. "I have no doubt that the guy will go far."
While Gabriel has looked solid in his first three professional fights, he'll face his toughest test yet against a wily veteran with big-fight experience.
Lucas Gabriel is ready to prove himself against Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31
Meeting Lucas Gabriel inside the Mecca of Muay Thai is Zhang Lipeng, a 50-fight veteran with almost 30 finishes, competing under some of the biggest mixed martial arts promotions.
But Gabriel is not one to be intimidated. The Brazilian is looking forward to truly testing himself and showing the world just how good he really is.
“I know Zhang Lipeng is a strong and experienced opponent," Gabriel said in his own interview with the promotion. "He has fought in major events, so I believe he will be a great challenge for me.”
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.