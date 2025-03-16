“It will depend on the timing” - Sam-A fancies his chances at knocking out Jonathan Di Bella to claim world title glory in Japan

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao likes his chances of knocking out Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 171: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Ad

In one of the most intriguing fights of the night, Sam-A will look to claim another 26 pounds of gold when he meets Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Their clash will be one of five world title bouts emanating from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Though many have suggested that the 41-year-old Thai superstar's best days are behind him, Sam-A has every intention of delivering another highlight-reel performance and leaving 'The Land of the Rising Sun' with a ONE world title wrapped around his waist.

"I have a goal to win," Sam-A told ONE in a recent interview. "If I can win by knockout, I’ll consider it a bonus. It will depend on the timing."

Ad

It's certainly not the first time Sam-A has found himself in this spot. After all, he is a former ONE flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

However, Jonathan Di Bella is in a similar boat.

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to reclaim ONE Championship gold at ONE 172

Around this same time last year, Jonathan Di Bella was the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Ad

Sadly, he was stripped of his strap after failing to make weight for a scheduled title defense against Prachanjai at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Di Bella ultimately went on to fight Prajanchai two months later, but came up short against the Thai and failed to reclaim the kickboxing crown he'd never technically lost.

Ad

Since then, Di Bella delivered a sensational performance against Rui Botelho, putting him in line for a rematch with Prajanchai. But first, he'll have to get through one of the most accomplished fighters in Muay Thai history.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.