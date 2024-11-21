“That’s my main goal” - Italian-Canadian sensation Jonathan Di Bella hellbent on reclaiming his lost kickboxing throne

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella said that he is not done with his pursuit of a championship belt and is determined to reclaim the one he lost earlier this year.

The Italian-Canadian fighter made this known ahead of his scheduled match on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against Rui Botelho of Portugal in a featured strawweight kickboxing clash.

Di Bella, 28, said he is using his upcoming match as a springboard for his redemption tour and push to return as world champion. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"My goal is to get my belt back -- for sure, 100 percent to get my belt back. That's my main goal."

Di Bella was stripped of the world title he claimed in 2022 ahead of his second defense back in April against Prajanchai PK Saenchai for missing the hydration test. The showdown eventually was scrapped altogether because of it. He then tried to reclaim the belt in a rescheduled title showdown against strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai in June but was unsuccessful, losing by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 26 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jonathan Di Bella excited to have drawn Rui Botelho as next opponent

Jonathan Di Bella said he is excited to have Rui Botelho as his opponent at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 26. He believes that the Portuguese fighter has the fighting style that will bring the best out of him.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout is out to bounce back in his upcoming match following a tough loss to double ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title back in June.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella shared his thoughts on Botelho, highlighting that he is every bit dangerous and can be expected to pack the heat:

"As far as his weaknesses, I don't see really many weaknesses, but I see that he's very offensive. He's more offensive than anything. He comes to fight, so that's good."

In Botelho, Di Bella will be facing an opponent who has steadily been turning things around for him, winning back-to-back matches after starting his ONE Championship campaign with a 1-6 card.

