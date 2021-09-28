"It will be done with a very heavy heart" - Eugene Bareman blames New Zealand government for City Kickboxing's decision to move overseas

Eugene Bareman recently laid the blame for City Kickboxing's relocation to the United States on the New Zealand government.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Bareman noted that while his team receives immense adulation from the people of New Zealand, the country's government hasn't been supportive.

"The people get behind us. It's the government, which is not the true true representative of the people in many respects, that seem to not be supporting us. The New Zealand public, for the most part, get behind us and love us, but the government not so much. It's gonna be a very sad day if I and the team have to end up leaving and basing ourselves overseas. It will be done with a very heavy heart," said Eugene Bareman.

The COVID-19 restrictions imposed in New Zealand have hindered the training of City Kickboxing team members. Eugene Bareman believes he and his team will continue training in the US until the NZ government allows fighters to train freely inside a quarantined gym.

Eugene Bareman wants MMA to be treated like a mainstream sport in New Zealand

Alluding to Dan Hooker's troubles with getting a visa in the lead-up to UFC 266, Eugene Bareman said that the government should ease the process of securing visas. Bareman also talked about how the country's national rugby team, the 'All Blacks,' enjoy certain travel privileges that aren't provided to athletes in other sports.

Matt Manukia @MattManukiaTVNZ Look after your sporting heroes New Zealand because they could soon be gone from our shores. Dan Hooker’s drive to get the win at UFC 266 has been uplifting for so many, I’m sure we can agree it was worth trouble he went through to get there. Look after your sporting heroes New Zealand because they could soon be gone from our shores. Dan Hooker’s drive to get the win at UFC 266 has been uplifting for so many, I’m sure we can agree it was worth trouble he went through to get there. https://t.co/hRvQjdiHRL

The Sportsnista @TheSportsnista Dan Hooker rips New Zealand officials “So the powers that be and the way that I say that can kiss my ass. Cuz we are not going anywhere. We are a sport, we are a part of New Zealand culture, and it’s gonna be there for a very long time!” #UFC266 Dan Hooker rips New Zealand officials “So the powers that be and the way that I say that can kiss my ass. Cuz we are not going anywhere. We are a sport, we are a part of New Zealand culture, and it’s gonna be there for a very long time!” #UFC266 https://t.co/akSdbw2ujK

"We just want to be treated like some of these mainstream sports. The All Blacks can come and go when they want. The All Blacks are the exact same as us. They can make many arguments across the board that we are bigger than the All Blacks at the moment. But we can't get on the same level as them because we're not considered, I don't know what they don't consider us. But they earn a living just like we do overseas. If they don't rugby, they don't earn money. We just want the same considerations that they have to be able to leave, come in and out. We don't mind doing the quarantine," added Eugene Bareman.

Watch the entire interview below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh